Elon Musk has offered to fund legal bills of X Corp. users whose posts or likes on the platform led to discrimination by their employers.
The billionaire owner of the social media site formerly known as Twitter said there was “no limit” to the offer, Musk said in a post late Saturday.
Musk’s tenure as X’s owner has seen a spike in harmful content due to content moderation policy changes, according to researchers. It’s created concerns among advertisers. The self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” hired NBCUniversal ad executive Linda Yaccarino as X’s CEO in May to help repair partnerships in the media industry.
X.com, previously known as Twitter, also launched new features to hide the Blue tick and a Live video feature.
Taking to Twitter, Musk updated fans with the new option and tweeted, “Live video now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post.”
Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify celebrities, politicians, companies, brands, news organizations and other accounts “of public interest” as genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn’t previously charge for verification.
Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company’s takeover last year.