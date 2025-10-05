GOLD/FOREX
DIEZ, German–Emirati Council ties up to boost German investment in Dubai

Deal creates German Desk, fast-track entry, new innovation platform for future industries

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has signed a strategic partnership with the German–Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) to strengthen business and investment ties and support the expansion of German companies across Dubai and the wider region.

The agreement, signed at Dubai CommerCity, outlines a framework to attract German businesses to DIEZ’s ecosystem—which includes Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity—and to promote collaboration in Industry 4.0, sustainability, smart manufacturing, and digital trade.

Boost to bilateral business ties

Amna Lootah, Director General of Dubai Airport Freezone and Dubai CommerCity, said the agreement builds on the strong economic relationship between the UAE and Germany, where non-oil trade reached Dh50.68 billion ($13.8 billion) in 2024, a 5.4% rise from the previous year.

“This partnership lays the foundation for a new phase of growth and expansion for German companies, focusing on future industries, trade, logistics, and technology,” Lootah said. “It aligns with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the economy and enhance its competitiveness globally.”

Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of Germany in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, described the partnership as a step forward in innovation-driven collaboration. “Germany and the UAE share a strong economic relationship, and this initiative will elevate our cooperation to new heights in innovation and technology. Dubai represents an ideal platform for German companies looking to expand regionally,” she said.

Dr. Martin Henkelmann, CEO of AHK, noted that the agreement provides German businesses with easier access to Dubai’s business ecosystem. “This collaboration presents a unique opportunity for German companies to strengthen their presence in Dubai and the region by leveraging DIEZ’s advanced infrastructure and innovation-focused environment,” he said.

Key initiatives under partnership

The agreement establishes several mechanisms to streamline German business operations in Dubai, including:

  • A “German Desk” to support company setup, onboarding, and ongoing operations.

  • A “Fast Lane” for German exporters and cargo through Dubai Airport Freezone, offering trade, logistics, and customs facilitation.

  • A joint industrial innovation platform focused on Industry 4.0, sustainability, and smart manufacturing, including a new innovation hub at Dubai Silicon Oasis for pilot projects.

  • Incentive packages for German e-commerce and logistics firms through Dubai CommerCity.

  • Support for German startups entering the UAE market via Oraseya Capital and Wadi.AI, and reciprocal access for UAE startups to the German innovation network.

German presence in DIEZ zones

More than 200 German companies already operate within DIEZ’s economic zones, including Airbus, DHL, Henkel, Porsche, Wacker, Beckhoff, and Audi VW.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said the new framework will further integrate German innovation with Dubai’s knowledge-based economy. “The UAE’s business ecosystem continues to evolve to attract high-value industries and advanced technologies, and this partnership will accelerate that growth.”

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
