DIEZ, German–Emirati Council ties up to boost German investment in Dubai

Deal creates German Desk, fast-track entry, new innovation platform for future industries
Dubai: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has signed a strategic partnership with the German–Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) to strengthen business and investment ties and support the expansion of German companies across Dubai and the wider region.
The agreement, signed at Dubai CommerCity, outlines a framework to attract German businesses to DIEZ’s ecosystem—which includes Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity—and to promote collaboration in Industry 4.0, sustainability, smart manufacturing, and digital trade.
Amna Lootah, Director General of Dubai Airport Freezone and Dubai CommerCity, said the agreement builds on the strong economic relationship between the UAE and Germany, where non-oil trade reached Dh50.68 billion ($13.8 billion) in 2024, a 5.4% rise from the previous year.
“This partnership lays the foundation for a new phase of growth and expansion for German companies, focusing on future industries, trade, logistics, and technology,” Lootah said. “It aligns with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the economy and enhance its competitiveness globally.”
Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of Germany in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, described the partnership as a step forward in innovation-driven collaboration. “Germany and the UAE share a strong economic relationship, and this initiative will elevate our cooperation to new heights in innovation and technology. Dubai represents an ideal platform for German companies looking to expand regionally,” she said.
Dr. Martin Henkelmann, CEO of AHK, noted that the agreement provides German businesses with easier access to Dubai’s business ecosystem. “This collaboration presents a unique opportunity for German companies to strengthen their presence in Dubai and the region by leveraging DIEZ’s advanced infrastructure and innovation-focused environment,” he said.
The agreement establishes several mechanisms to streamline German business operations in Dubai, including:
A “German Desk” to support company setup, onboarding, and ongoing operations.
A “Fast Lane” for German exporters and cargo through Dubai Airport Freezone, offering trade, logistics, and customs facilitation.
A joint industrial innovation platform focused on Industry 4.0, sustainability, and smart manufacturing, including a new innovation hub at Dubai Silicon Oasis for pilot projects.
Incentive packages for German e-commerce and logistics firms through Dubai CommerCity.
Support for German startups entering the UAE market via Oraseya Capital and Wadi.AI, and reciprocal access for UAE startups to the German innovation network.
More than 200 German companies already operate within DIEZ’s economic zones, including Airbus, DHL, Henkel, Porsche, Wacker, Beckhoff, and Audi VW.
Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said the new framework will further integrate German innovation with Dubai’s knowledge-based economy. “The UAE’s business ecosystem continues to evolve to attract high-value industries and advanced technologies, and this partnership will accelerate that growth.”
