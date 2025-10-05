DIEZ, German–Emirati Council ties up to boost German investment in Dubai

Dubai: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has signed a strategic partnership with the German–Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) to strengthen business and investment ties and support the expansion of German companies across Dubai and the wider region.

Dr. Martin Henkelmann, CEO of AHK, noted that the agreement provides German businesses with easier access to Dubai’s business ecosystem. “This collaboration presents a unique opportunity for German companies to strengthen their presence in Dubai and the region by leveraging DIEZ’s advanced infrastructure and innovation-focused environment,” he said.

Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of Germany in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, described the partnership as a step forward in innovation-driven collaboration. “Germany and the UAE share a strong economic relationship, and this initiative will elevate our cooperation to new heights in innovation and technology. Dubai represents an ideal platform for German companies looking to expand regionally,” she said.

“This partnership lays the foundation for a new phase of growth and expansion for German companies, focusing on future industries, trade, logistics, and technology,” Lootah said. “It aligns with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the economy and enhance its competitiveness globally.”

Amna Lootah, Director General of Dubai Airport Freezone and Dubai CommerCity, said the agreement builds on the strong economic relationship between the UAE and Germany, where non-oil trade reached Dh50.68 billion ($13.8 billion) in 2024, a 5.4% rise from the previous year.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said the new framework will further integrate German innovation with Dubai’s knowledge-based economy. “The UAE’s business ecosystem continues to evolve to attract high-value industries and advanced technologies, and this partnership will accelerate that growth.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.