Dubai: The freight arm of DHL Global has completed the acquisition of Danzas AEI Emirates, with all facilities now rebranded to DHL.
The full integration by DHL Global Forwarding has also brought about changes to the latter’s logo and name, as well raising operational capabilities with the transfer of 1,100 staff and ownership of over 20 facilities.
Danzas AEI Emirates was launched in 1995 as a joint venture between Al Tayer Group and DHL Global Forwarding, Of the 20 Danzas’ sites in Dubai and northern emirates, the ones include in Jebel Ali Freezone, Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport), and Dubai Airport Free Zone, including the latest station based in Ras Al Khaimah.
“This will result in more efficient and seamless logistics services for customers in the UAE, GCC, and MEA,” said a statement. “With this integration, DHL Global Forwarding solidifies its position as a market leader in freight forwarding and logistics in Dubai.”
In 2022, DHL Group generated a revenue of 4.16 billion euros in the region.
“This acquisition will allow us to marry the best of both worlds – DHL’s global expertise with Danzas’ local heritage to foster innovation and sustainability, and create value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders,” said Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa.