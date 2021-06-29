Dubai: RAK Ports has signed a partnership deal with Danish fuel provider Monjasa. It will enable a full suite of marine fuel services to be offered, both in-port and right across RAK Ports’ anchorage area. This forms a significant offering in RAK Ports expanding its shipping support infrastructure and as a destination of choice for vessels.
With recent investments in overall infrastructure at RAK Ports totalling over $250 million, Ras Al Khaimah’s network of four ports plays a pivotal role in the supply chain handling for thousands of companies from all over. Roger Clasquin, CEO of RAK Ports said: “Due to our strategic gateway position at the central point of the Gulf states and as the closest ports to the Strait of Hormuz, RAK Ports are ideally located to become a significant bunkering hub.”
Monjasa’s core business includes trading and supplying marine fuels and shipowning activities. It operates a fleet of 20 tankers. Anders Østergaard, CEO of Monjasa Group, said: “Supplying bunker close to 700 ports worldwide, we know that enhanced quality and efficiency favour both our customers and the overall attractiveness of the port operations.”