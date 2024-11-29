Dubai: Demand for roles like software engineering, healthcare, and specialised healthcare practitioners is anticipated to increase in the UAE, according to a recent survey.

The findings from the employee loyalty in the MENA survey by Bayt.com found there would be a 79 per cent increase in software engineering roles, a 74 per cent hike in healthcare roles, and a 73 per cent increase in roles for specialised healthcare practitioners.

Dina Tawfik, vice president of growth at Bayt.com, said, “The UAE’s focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and workforce development has firmly established it as a premier destination for career growth.”

With a population of approximately 11 million that continues to grow, the UAE is positioning itself as a hub of economic stability and professional growth. According to the UAE Labour Market Observatory, the country recorded a 14.5 per cent growth rate in companies entering the labour market from January to October 2024, further supporting the demand for skilled professionals and entrepreneurs.

Launchpad for fresh graduates

Moreover, the survey says the UAE represents an ideal destination for fresh graduates to launch their careers. The Fresh Graduates in MENA Survey by Bayt.com showed that 82 per cent of graduates are satisfied with the quality of education they received, with 28 per cent saying that it prepared them to enter their industry of choice.

However, nearly half of the graduates believe that securing a job will be challenging due to lack of experience (40 per cent) and limited job market knowledge (43 per cent) Still, the

UAE’s appeal as an employment destination remains strong. Notably, 75 per cent of fresh graduates have indicated they are willing to relocate within the GCC for work, with 60 per cent specifically interested in opportunities in the UAE.

Additionally, 60 per cent of respondents are optimistic about the career opportunities available in the UAE compared to their parent’s generation, pointing to the country’s investment in education and workforce development.