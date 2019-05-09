Dana Gas shares are currently listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

A Dana Gas plant in Iraq. The proposals follows the dispute and court cases relating to Dana Gas sukuk. Image Credit: Dana Gas

Dubai: Sharjah-based Dana Gas said on Thursday it regularly evaluates options for optimum capital structure including listing of its shares on alternative exchanges.

Dana Gas shares are currently listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. The markets will be informed with any updates with relation to this in due course, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company reported a 150 per cent increase in net profit in the first quarter of 2019 to $35 million (Dh128 million) due to an increase in production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) as well as lower financing costs.