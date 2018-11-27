Dubai: Daman Securities has joined Nasdaq Dubai as a member to trade equity derivatives.
The move enables clients of Daman Securities to make gains whether share prices rise or fall, by trading futures on the exchange, the bourse said in a statement.
The addition of Nasdaq Dubai futures trading is a further step in Daman Securities’ growth strategy, which included becoming a member of Nasdaq Dubai’s equity market in March 2017.
Nabil Al Rantisi, Managing Director, Capital Markets, Daman Investments, said: “Nasdaq Dubai’s equity derivatives market enables us to offer attractive new hedging and investment opportunities to our clients including institutions and high networth individuals. The exchange’s single stock and index futures, combined with leverage and the margin facilities that we can provide, are flexible tools that enhance investors’ ability to make gains and protect the value of their existing portfolios.”