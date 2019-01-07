Options on Markit’s CDX North American Investment Grade Index — a basket of credit default swaps on 125 North American companies — are pricing a 9 per cent probability of the benchmark trading at or wider than 125 basis points in the next two months, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. That’s compared to just a 3 per cent chance back in November and would be more than 40 basis points above the index’s current level — equivalent to the highs seen in early 2016, when worries over a slowdown in China and a slump in the price of oil sent spreads soaring.