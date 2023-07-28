363130433-1690534507882
While the company is best known for its van Gogh exhibit, it has also launched displays that feature Disney animation, as well as works of Frida Kahlo and Claude Monet. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Toronto: Lighthouse Immersive, the company behind an interactive Vincent van Gogh exhibition displayed across the US, has filed for bankruptcy.

The Toronto-based company filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in Delaware on Thursday alongside affiliates, a move that protects its US assets while insolvency proceedings play out in its home country.

Read more

While the company is best known for its van Gogh exhibit, it has also launched displays that feature Disney animation, as well as works of Frida Kahlo and Claude Monet. The company has sold more than 7 million tickets, according to its website.

363130429-1690534511463
A visitor takes a photograph at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, July 3, 2020. The exhibit is offering a Gogh-By-Car Drive-In show alongside a walk through gallery to provide patrons with an option for a contactless experience. Photographer: Stephanie Foden/Bloomberg Image Credit: Bloomberg
363130427-1690534505342
Visitors stand inside physically distant floor markers at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, July 3, 2020. The exhibit is offering a Gogh-By-Car Drive-In show alongside a walk through gallery to provide patrons with an option for a contactless experience. Photographer: Stephanie Foden/Bloomberg Image Credit: Bloomberg
363130451-1690534501408
Visitors stand inside physically distant floor markers at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, July 3, 2020. The exhibit is offering a Gogh-By-Car Drive-In show alongside a walk through gallery to provide patrons with an option for a contactless experience. Photographer: Stephanie Foden/Bloomberg Image Credit: Bloomberg
View gallery as list

The company has obtained financing to fund itself during bankruptcy, according to court papers. Additional details on the funding weren’t included in initial filings.

A lawyer for Lighthouse Immersive declined to comment.