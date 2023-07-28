Toronto: Lighthouse Immersive, the company behind an interactive Vincent van Gogh exhibition displayed across the US, has filed for bankruptcy.
The Toronto-based company filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in Delaware on Thursday alongside affiliates, a move that protects its US assets while insolvency proceedings play out in its home country.
Read more
- UAE district cooler Tarbeed’s net profit up 60.7% at Dh386.4 million in H1-2023
- Adani weighs bid for Anil Ambani’s bankrupt coal plants
- FTX objects to extension of mediation talks for bankrupt crypto lender Genesis
- UAE's banking sector demonstrates remarkable resilience
- ADNOC JV Borouge board endorses $650m interim dividend, average selling price hurt profits
- UAE residents’ 2023 summer travel spending surges by 20% as demand for ‘affordable luxury’ rises
While the company is best known for its van Gogh exhibit, it has also launched displays that feature Disney animation, as well as works of Frida Kahlo and Claude Monet. The company has sold more than 7 million tickets, according to its website.
The company has obtained financing to fund itself during bankruptcy, according to court papers. Additional details on the funding weren’t included in initial filings.
A lawyer for Lighthouse Immersive declined to comment.