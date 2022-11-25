Dubai: AD Ports Group and its Chinese partner will build 28 office and utility buildings at CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, including what will be a net zero carbon administration building.
The terminal, to be operational in H1-2025, will have an initial capacity of 1.8 million TEUs, and will be fully integrated with Etihad Rail. It will ‘significantly enhance Khalifa Port’s connectivity and position as a key gateway for the region’.
The facility will be managed by a 70:30 joint venture between CMA Terminals and AD Ports Group. The contract for the construction of the buildings and associated facilities was awarded to China Harbour Engineering Co.
The CMA Terminals Khalifa Port will also feature more than 1 million square metres of yard paving, reefer stacks, STS cranes and access roads.
The administration building had won the ‘Net Zero Design Building Project of the Year in October’, and is powered from renewable energy sources and offsets. “We are making progress on the development of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, which will be one of the most modern and innovative terminals in the region upon completion," said Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO - Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group. "Our design practice supports the UAE’s wider targets for building the circular economy, recycling construction and operational waste and using high recycled content materials.”