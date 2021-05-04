Dubai: New orders and business activity improved for UAE’s private businesses during April, showing further signs of “continued economic recovery” from COVID-19’s impact.
But for those seeking a new job opportunity or a change of organisation, the picture is not yet turning rosy. In fact, employment numbers within the UAE private sector fell for a third straight month, according to the latest monthly update from HIS Markit.
"Firms also saw capacity pressures emerging in April, indicated by an increase in backlogs," said David Owen, Economist at the research firm. "Employment has been slow to react to rising demand so far this year, having fallen for three months in a row, but could start to rise as these pressures intensify.”