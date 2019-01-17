UK Prime Minister Theresa May is making a last-ditch attempt to win lawmakers over to her Brexit deal, as the European Union’s own efforts to help her fell short just a day before the UK Parliament vote. Sales of gold spiked the day after May announced in December that she was delaying the vote on the deal she negotiated with the EU, according to The Royal Mint, a state-owned business that’s been producing coins for more than 1,100 years.