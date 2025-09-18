GOLD/FOREX
Aramco raises $3 billion in Sukuk issuance listed on London exchange

Deal priced with negative new issue premium, showing strong demand and faith in Aramco

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield.
Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield.
Reuters

Dubai: Aramco has raised $3 billion through a two-tranche international Sukuk issuance, attracting strong demand from global institutional investors.

The offering was priced on September 10, 2025, and the securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange, the company announced on September 18.

Issuance details

  • $1.5 billion maturing in 2030 with a profit rate of 4.125% per year.

  • $1.5 billion maturing in 2035 with a profit rate of 4.625% per year.

The deal was priced with a negative new issue premium across both tranches, a signal of high investor appetite and confidence in Aramco’s credit profile.

Ziad T. Al-Murshed, Aramco’s Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, said the outcome “reflects the confidence of global investors in Aramco’s exceptional financial resilience and robust balance sheet,” while also supporting the company’s capital structure optimization.

Market significance

The issuance underlines Aramco’s continued access to international debt markets and adds to the growing pool of corporate Sukuk offerings available to global investors seeking exposure to Sharia-compliant instruments.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
