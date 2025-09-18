Aramco raises $3 billion in Sukuk issuance listed on London exchange

Deal priced with negative new issue premium, showing strong demand and faith in Aramco
Dubai: Aramco has raised $3 billion through a two-tranche international Sukuk issuance, attracting strong demand from global institutional investors.
The offering was priced on September 10, 2025, and the securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange, the company announced on September 18.
$1.5 billion maturing in 2030 with a profit rate of 4.125% per year.
$1.5 billion maturing in 2035 with a profit rate of 4.625% per year.
The deal was priced with a negative new issue premium across both tranches, a signal of high investor appetite and confidence in Aramco’s credit profile.
Ziad T. Al-Murshed, Aramco’s Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, said the outcome “reflects the confidence of global investors in Aramco’s exceptional financial resilience and robust balance sheet,” while also supporting the company’s capital structure optimization.
The issuance underlines Aramco’s continued access to international debt markets and adds to the growing pool of corporate Sukuk offerings available to global investors seeking exposure to Sharia-compliant instruments.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox