Dubai:

The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) kicked off on Monday and was opened by Shaikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The meeting is attended by 20,000 delegates from 140 different countries and the objective was to boost economic growth through sustainable investments.

About Dh38.5 flowed into the foreign direct investments in 2018 in Dubai, a growth of 41 per cent over 2017.