Dubai: The design-build firm, Group Amana, had a hand in delivering the ‘world’s largest vertical farm’ at Dubai South, which would help boost ‘long-term food security and self-sufficiency’ for the UAE.
The $40 million Bustanica hydroponic farm in Dubai World Central, was built by Amana Contracting in collaboration with Crop One Holdings and Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC). It will produce more than a million kilos of leafy greens with 95 per cent less water required than conventional farming. The produce will be available on Emirates flights and for consumers to purchase across stores in UAE under the ‘Bustanica’ brand.
“Being a part of a revolutionary project in the UAE’s agriculture industry to ensure long term food security and strengthen national resilience is a great privilege for the Amana team,” said Joe Labaky, General Manager of UAE and Emerging Markets, Amana Contracting. Last month, the company unveiled a new brand identity around a cleaner and greener theme. Amana has grouped itself into three verticals - construct, manufacture and enhance.
Amana installed specialized systems throughout the project, such as LED lights in the grow and germination rooms, grow fans, grow room controls, and pack house equipment. The company also said it leveraged BIM (Building Information Modeling) technology to develop all the workshop drawings and executed MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) using offsite construction.