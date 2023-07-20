Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s Alpha Dhabi Holding and Turkey-based Limak Group have inked a MoU to explore various business opportunities and joint ventures. The collaboration will span construction, development, infrastructure, energy, and hospitality, all under the umbrella of sustainable development in both the UAE and the Republic of Turkey.
In a statement on Thursday, Alpha Dhabi expressed that the MoU represents a crucial milestone in the economic relations between the two nations and offers a chance for the company to expand its investment portfolio in Turkey by partnering with Limak Group.
Read more
- Watch: Turkey's President Erdogan gifts UAE President with a Turkish-made electric car
- In Pictures: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in UAE on an official visit
- UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed meets Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- UAE companies ink deals worth over $50 billion with Turkey
The opportunities encompass the construction and rehabilitation of areas that were impacted by the powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey in February of this year
“Our potential partnership builds on our core verticals of infrastructure and construction, the energy sector, and hospitality,” said Eng. Hamad Salem Al Ameri, CEO and Managing Director of Alpha Dhabi. “We are particularly interested in exploring the opportunity to support the rehabilitation of areas in Turkey impacted by the earthquake.”
Ebru Ozdemir, Chairperson of Limak, said: “This MoU will not only strengthen our business ties but also contribute to the wider community rehabilitation in the earthquake-affected zones in Turkey.”
The United Nations estimates that 1.5 million people were displaced by the earthquake. This partnership between Alpha Dhabi and Limak Group seeks to support several infrastructure and construction projects, with a key focus on the rehabilitation of the impacted communities in the country.