Alef Education lifts profit and maintains 73% margin on global momentum

Alef records higher revenue and profit, holds 73% margin and grows international pipeline
Dubai: Alef Education posted revenue of Dh572.8 million in the first nine months of 2025, up 4% year on year. EBITDA increased 5% to Dh418 million, maintaining a 73% margin, while net profit rose 6% to Dh364.7 million with a 64% margin. The company ended the period with Dh492.8 million in cash and no debt.
“Alef Education maintained sector-leading profitability, while advancing key strategic priorities such as the launch of Miqyas Al Dhad, the expansion of its Pathways and Arabic assessment offerings, and the progress of its international portfolio in markets like Indonesia and Senegal,” said Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education.
The Abu Dhabi-based firm also reiterated its guaranteed dividend commitment of Dh135 million for 2025. The first half of that amount was paid in August, with the second instalment scheduled after the annual general meeting in 2026. Management intends to distribute about 90% of annual profit going forward, supported by strong cash flows and a debt-free balance sheet.
Alef continued to deepen its relationship with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, adding about 4,000 charter school students and bringing the total number of public school learners on its platform to more than 73,000. The private-school business now covers 180 schools and 122,000 paying students, representing roughly 35 per cent of the UAE private-school market.
International progress included a partnership with UNICEF and Kenya’s curriculum authority to support digital learning, as well as new traction in Indonesia and Senegal. Six new B2B and government contracts worth Dh57 million were signed during the period.
Alef reaffirmed its guidance for full-year revenue growth of 3 to 4% and EBITDA growth of 8 to 9%, with net profit expected to rise 7 to 8% and maintain a margin above 60%.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox