Dubai: Al Bayader International, the packaging and cleaning solutions provider, has secured medium-term financing to build the region’s largest food packaging industrial complex in Sharjah’s Al Sajaa Industrial City. When completed in 2023, the facility will quadruple its total production capacity to over 120,000 tonnes.
Spanning 450,000 square feet, the Al Bayader International Industrial Complex will manufacture over 70 per cent of its total product range of more than 1,200 food packaging and cleaning products. The facility will include an R&D facility, offices and a 500-strong staff accommodation. Located within minutes of the upcoming Etihad Rail, the complex will have logistical connections to boost exports.
Work on the new project will commence soon and will follow the recent expansion of manufacturing facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone, which marked an investment of Dh200 million.
HSBC has contributed finance for the land purchase and construction of the Dh13 million Sharjah industrial complex. Robotic systems managed by a hybrid model of humans and AI technology will help with operational efficiency.