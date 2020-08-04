Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has listed a $4 billion fixed-rate note issued by Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, the debt issuing entity of Mubadala Investment Company.
“When we see global investment companies decide to list their debt securities on ADX, it sends a powerful message to markets that Abu Dhabi can support the capital requirements and growth ambitions of any business,” said Khalifa Al Mansouri, Chief Executive of ADX.
“As we add more products to the exchange and invest in our trading infrastructure, we also become more attractive to investors looking for better and more flexible ways to manage their wealth in a stable, low risk environment.”
Last week, Chimera Capital announced the launch of Chimera S&P UAE Shariah Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), the first ETF to track a Shariah-compliant index in the UAE and which will have its primary listing on ADX.