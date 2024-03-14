Abu Dhabi: UAE’s satellite solutions provider and ADX-listed Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) and technology company e& have signed an MoU under its Direct-to-Device (D2D) strategy, enabling standard smartphones to have voice, texting, and data satellite connectivity.
According to this MoU, e& UAE is set to become the first telecom operator to partner with Yahsat under its D2D strategy, Yahsat said.
The collaboration is the latest step in implementing Yahsat’s D2D strategy, which seeks to empower standard smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices with advanced satellite capabilities in an ecosystem of services and applications that can be accessed anywhere in the world.
“Through this partnership, e& UAE and Yahsat will work together on various innovative projects to revolutionise satellite connectivity. The two leading companies (are) joining forces to drive global connectivity forward as part of Yahsat’s recently launched D2D strategy – Project SKY,” the companies said in a joint statement.
Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO of Yahsat, said, “We are discussing a whole host of areas where we aim to collaborate, including developing the ecosystem as part of our recently launched D2D strategy—Project SKY.”
The partnership will see the two companies joining forces on Yahsat’s planned Low Earth Orbit (LEO) D2D system, which is designed to provide connectivity (including voice, texting, and data) for standard smartphones. This technology will offer unprecedented levels of connectivity and accessibility for users around the world, the companies said.
Meanwhile, Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of e& UAE, said, “We’re proud to be the first operator to join Yahsat’s D2D vision and leverage our networks to bring seamless, anytime-anywhere connectivity to people everywhere. This is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and realising our shared vision of a connected future.”