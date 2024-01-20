Dubai: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) listed Response Plus Medical (RPM) has acquired UK-headquartered healthcare training and consultancy Prometheus as part of its global expansion plans. Prometheus specialises in combat medicine and emergency response and is part of Safeguard Medical – a provider of innovative emergency medical technologies and specialised training for first responders.
With the acquisition, RPM has obtained the distributorship for Safeguard Medical trauma care products across GCC and India. Prometheus was launched in 2005. RPM, a part of the Response Plus Holding PJSC, provides pre-hospital medical services in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
“By acquiring the UK company, RPM is set to strengthen its training capabilities while expanding its portfolio to cover health consultancy for emergency preparedness and response,” said the company. The strategic acquisition also extends RPM’s offering into the UK-Nordic region and strengthens the company’s energy and defence sector capabilities, said RPM in a statement.
RPM will also become a distributor for US-based Safeguard Medical’s innovative trauma care and simulation products in GCC and India as part of the acquisition.
Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Medical, said, “The acquisition of Prometheus not only enhances our capability to deliver top-tier healthcare services to valued clients in diverse and innovative fields but also expands our global footprint.”
Integration of the two companies will offer one-stop solutions for offering emergency consultancy and training services, remote health (including emergency) services tailored to the needs of energy and defence companies, VIPs’ medical coverage, and other health needs.
Presently, RPM operates 500 clinics catering to the oil and gas and industrial sectors, serving a client roster that includes ADNOC, Schlumberger, Oxy, TOTAL, and Halliburton. Prometheus acquisition will provide an opportunity to extend its coverage to global oil majors and defence providers serviced by Prometheus, including Shell, Chevron, ACKER BP, DCAS, the United Kingdom’s Military and Royal Flight of Oman, and the UK Security, Defense and NHS emergency services.
Steven Wines, President of Training and Consultancy at Prometheus Medical, said, “This is a pivotal moment for both organisations, paving the way for an integrated healthcare solutions provider encompassing pre-hospital and specialised training and consultancy services.”