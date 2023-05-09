Dubai: The ADNOC joint venture entity Fertiglobe is on track to pay out shareholders dividends totalling at least $250 million for H1-23, and which would be payable in October. A final decision on the amount will be announced along with the Q2-23 results in August.
The ADX-listed fertilizer company, in which OCI Global is the other major shareholder, saw first quarter 2023 revenues at $694 million and adjusted net profit at $135 million, against $587.8 million a year ago. Earnings were impacted by 'industry-wide lower selling prices during the quarter due to continued declines in European gas prices and demand delays in several key regions, primarily due to weather conditions'. There was also the deferral of 100kt in urea shipments to Ethiopia, which brought about an estimated EBITDA impact of $35 million.
Fertiglobe's free cash flow totalled $271 million as of end March.
A better Q2
According to Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO, “The nitrogen outlook remains favorable in the medium to longer term. New supply that commisioned in 2022, has been absorbed by the market, and limited major greenfield supply additions are expected in the next four years.
"Agricultural demand is buoyed by attractive farmer economics, incentivizing nitrogen fertilizer application to replenish decade-low grain stocks.
"European gas futures over next winter and 2024 are pricing in expectations of a tighter market than current levels, implying ammonia cost support of around $815/t (including CO2) and $650/t (excluding CO2). This should result in closures of European marginal production if pricing remains below cost for a sustained period."
More to follow...