Abu Dhabi: ADMO Lifestyle Holding (ADMO), a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi Holding and Monterock International Limited, has announced its pending acquisition of a stake in the Lebanese fine dining brand, Em Sherif, subject to regulatory approvals.
This move follows a 2022 strategic investment from Turmeric Capital, a specialist investor in global consumer brands. Turmeric Capital will remain a shareholder after the completion of this transaction. ADMO’s acquisition aligns with their commitment to diversify their luxury, lifestyle, F&B, and entertainment portfolio.
Em Sherif, known for its Lebanese Mediterranean cuisine, has a significant presence in regions including the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Cairo, Monaco at the Hotel De Paris, Qatar, and Harrods in London, among others. The brand is planning aggressive expansions in various regions, with the goal of opening 68 outlets by 2027, including in the GCC region.
“This acquisition signifies more than just our vision of global expansion,” Petros Stathis, Vice Chairman, ADMO. “By integrating Em Sherif into our portfolio, we’re not only diversifying but also emphasizing our dedication to fostering world-class lifestyle brands. Em Sherif, with its rich legacy and global acclaim, aligns seamlessly with our aspirations.”
Currently, Em Sherif operates 21 outlets through local operations in Lebanon and franchise partnerships, with a prototype ‘Em Sherif - Deli’ launched in Harrods London in January 2022. The brand has received several accolades and awards for its commitment to authenticity and excellence in culinary experiences.
“Our partnership with ADMO marks a pivotal moment for Em Sherif,” Dani Chakour, Chairman, Em Sherif. “Leveraging the strengths of scaling luxury F&B brands, as we celebrate an important milestone in the wonderful journey of Em Sherif, we anticipate unprecedented growth.”
“While we expand, our commitment to delivering the authentic essence of Lebanese hospitality remains unwavering,” said Chakour. “This collaboration promises to elevate the Em Sherif experience and broaden our global presence.”
This acquisition is in line with the UAE’s national tourism strategy to attract 40 million hotel guests by 2031 and secure Dh100 billion in tourism investments. As ADMO’s third deal since its establishment in 2022, this acquisition reflects the company’s dedication to expanding its platform and integrating new brands.