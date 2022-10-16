Dubai: Abu Dhabi Ports - the operator of ports, free zones and maritime operations in the emirate - has signed up the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, which will lead to it employing 7,500 UAE nationals in the next five years, at a rate of 1,500 jobs annually. This will as part of the UAE Government’s ‘Nafis’ program.

“Since Nafis was founded a year ago, we have witnessed numerous partnerships which have resulted in the employment of thousands of UAE nationals in the private sector, as well as providing the opportunity for many more to benefit from the training programs and qualification courses provided by our partners,” said Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of ETCC. “Today, we are proud to have AD Ports Group joining the group of our illustrious partners, and we hope that it will result in outcomes that reflect positively on Emirati job seekers, and those who wish to pursue their career path within the private sector”.

“Through Nafis’ success stories campaign “Nafis...Your Way”, we have targeted a wide segment of UAE nationals, to encourage them to join the private sector by drawing inspiration from the success stories of ambitious Emiratis already occupying roles in healthcare, technology, engineering, financial services, and management consulting,” he added.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO, AD Ports Group said: “We are resolute in our commitment to contribute to the UAE’s economic development and diversification. AD Ports Group generated 21 per cent of all non-oil related GDP in Abu Dhabi in 2020, doubled the Emiratisation rate in the last decade, and is proud to continue to support our people in securing fuller and more sustainable careers across the growing trade, transport and logistics sector.

The partnership also aims to encourage private sector establishments and companies that deal with AD Ports Group to register for Nafis’ initiatives and programs, offer job and training opportunities on the Nafis platform and employ nationals. The collaboration will also include organizing workshops to provide details on Nafis’ initiatives and programs and guidance on how to register onto the platform, as well as announcing and promoting relevant programs from the two parties through the AD Ports Group’s various means of communication.

The partnership goals