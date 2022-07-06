Dubai: The AD Ports Group will develop a food trading hub in the Central Asian republic of Uzbekistan, continuing a strategy that is starting to deliver dividends at its Abu Dhabi operations. In the recent past, the ADX-listed company has created multiple industry verticals for food, auto, etc.
The hub is planned near the Samarkand International Airport by a subsidiary of SEG – Marakand Logair. To support the project, AD Ports Group will establish its first overseas office in Uzbekistan.
As a precursor, AD Ports Group will also open logistics and freight businesses in Uzbekistan, through a joint venture with SEG (Sanoat Energetika Guruhi), which is one of the biggest oil and gas companies in that market. The JV will oversee intermodal freight forwarding, road, rail and air transport services, the development of inland ports and container depots, warehousing and other logistics infrastructure, contract logistics and custom clearance.
"We are delighted to be able to deploy the expertise and resources of AD Ports Group to address the core logistics challenges and opportunities present within the country," said Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of AD Ports Group. "We believe that we will be able to contribute to unlocking the wider economic potential of the nation by building new supply chains and opening new trade routes.
"Our capacity to build one-stop economic hubs and logistics centres will be put to good use through the creation of a dedicated food hub, as well as the creation of inland ports and depots."
- The AD Ports Group-SEG JV will lead to:
- A partnership in logistics and forwarding services, including multimodal forwarding services, road, rail and air transportation; development of container warehouses, warehouse and other logistics infrastructure; contract logistics and customs clearance.
- In the near future, the parties intend to expand the work of the logistics centre by organizing transport flows of food products and consumer goods.