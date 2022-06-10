Dubai: After picking up project wins in Egypt and Iraq, Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group has entered a joint venture to provide logistics and freight forwarding services in Uzbekistan. Its partner for the venture is Enter Engineering Group, which is one of the ‘fastest growing’ companies in industrial construction within Central Asia.
The two will establish joint venture companies to manage logistics and freight forwarding services, including air, sea, land and rail logistics, warehousing, contract logistics, and customs clearance. AD Ports Group will also aid Enter Engineering’s work on tenders in the UAE, with a focus on the energy sector.
“We are taking the expertise and resources we have developed in Abu Dhabi and leveraging them to support an ambitious programme of internationalisation and global growth,” said Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group. “Working with our new partner, we see significant opportunities for enhancing the capacity and connectivity of logistics channels for that region.”
The UAE and Uzbekistan are developing a portfolio of joint investment projects, with around 15 currently in development with a value of $5 billion, according to the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.