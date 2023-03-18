Safaga Port concession agreement

AD Ports Group and the Red Sea Ports Authority signed a 30-year concession agreement that allows the group to develop and operate a multi-purpose terminal at Safaga Port, a strategic location on the Red Sea coast of Egypt.

Safaga Port will be the first internationally operated port in the Upper Egypt region, bringing significant cost savings to traders, industries and businesses located in this region.

“The terminal will be developed over an approximate area of 810,000 square meters and is set to be operational in Q2 2025,” AD Ports said in a statement. “It will boast a quay wall of up to 1,000 meters and it will have the capacity to handle 5 million tonnes of dry bulk and general cargo, 1 million tonnes of liquid bulk, 450K TEUs of containerised cargo, and 50K CEUs of RORO.”

AD Ports Group will invest a total of up to Dh734 million in superstructure and equipment, buildings, and other real estate facilities and utilities’ network inside the concession area. The majority of this CapEx will be spent in 2024 and 2025.

There will be no currency exposure associated with the operations of the port as all revenues will be dollarized.

Two cement terminals agreements

The agreements for the development of two cement terminals in Al Arish Port and West Port Said Port were signed between AD Ports Group and the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone requiring a combined investment of Dh121 million in both terminals. As per the 15-year agreements, AD Ports Group will construct silos with a storage capacity of up to 60,000 tonnes in Al Arish Port and 30,000 tonnes in West Port Said; each terminal will be able to handle 1-1.5 million tonnes annually. According to the statement, both terminals which will be operational in Q4-2023, are expected to contribute to doubling Egypt's cement exports to global markets.

“AD Ports Group's significant concession agreement with the Red Sea Port Authority for the development of Safaga Port has the potential to play a major role in the global supply chain, evidencing, once again, that our key strategic partnerships in Egypt drive the advancement of the Group’s portfolio of value-added investments,” said Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group.

As we look to the future, AD Ports Group is proud to continue developing the infrastructure of Egyptian ports and terminals - Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi

Saif Al Mazroui, Chief Executive Officer of the Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group, said: “Our expertise as facilitators of global trade, as well as developers and operators of strategic port infrastructure projects, combined with Safaga Port’s strategic location on the Red Sea, means that we are uniquely positioned to deliver activities from managing port and logistics operations to providing tourists with access to Egypt’s fascinating history and culture.”

“This will lend support to and promote the growth and diversification of the Egyptian economy,” he added.