Abu Dhabi: AD Ports Group today announced the launch of a new direct shipping service dedicated to Ro-Ro, between UAE’s Khalifa Port and Kuwait’s Shuwaikh Port. The new service aims to improve commercial connectivity and facilitates trade with Kuwait.
“As the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, AD Ports Group is committed to utilising its integrated logistics capabilities to meet customers’ requirements, help grow their businesses, and facilitate their access to their target markets with competitive rates and reduced time through Khalifa Port, the strategic gateway to Abu Dhabi,” said Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, Acting CEO of the Maritime Cluster and SAFEEN Group, AD Ports Group.
In 2022, non-oil trade exchange between the two countries reached Dh43.5 billion, compared to Dh38.5 billion in 2021, recording 13 per cent growth. In addition, the value of non-oil exports to Kuwait increased from Dh12.7 billion to Dh14.2 billion. While the value of re-exports to Kuwait increased from Dh20.9 billion to Dh21.9 billion, coinciding with the increase in imports to the UAE from Dh4.9 billion to Dh7.3 billion.
"The launch of the new shipping service between Khalifa Port and Shuwaikh Port is part of AD Ports Group’s efforts to enhance trade connectivity and facilitation in the region," it said in a statement.