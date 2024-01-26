Abu Dhabi: Global logistics leader AD Ports Group launched the Abu Dhabi Knowledge Bridge (ADKB) on Friday. ADKB will be an education centre to transform corporate training and professional development across Abu Dhabi and the wider region.
ADKB’s programmes address the skills gap in the professional workforce, AD Ports Group. “It offers an extensive array of training syllabi that span various industries and disciplines, with modern methodologies, encompassing practical hands-on exercises, interactive workshops, multimedia content, simulations, and capstone projects,” said the AD Ports Group.
The initiative is focused on professionals in sectors like finance and banking, accounting and audit, management reporting, project management, supply chain, human resources and leadership.
Dr Yasser Al Wahedi, President of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, said, “ADKB is set to become a world-class training hub, attracting top talent and forming strong strategic partnerships to provide cutting-edge skills for career advancement.”
Emiratisation goals
Aligning with the UAE’s national objectives and market trends, ADKB will boost Emiratisation, aiming to contribute to a 10 per cent increase in Emiratisation rates in skilled jobs by 2026. AD Ports Group said that the centre is set to equip professionals with future-ready skills essential for navigating and thriving in the rapidly evolving job market.
The centre also provides comprehensive training academy management solutions, including competency management, learner tracking, content development, and seamless administration.
ADKB will also collaborate with certification bodies to deliver expertise from world-class trainers with deep industry knowledge.