Dubai: Avanade, a digital innovator from the Microsoft ecosystem, has launched UAE operations with offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The tech firm will work with Accenture to jointly help clients in the UAE build operational resilience and “reimagine” new business models.
“As organizations renew for the future, we want to make a positive impact by helping our clients solve complex business problems that are unique to their industries and realize their business goals faster on the Microsoft platform,” said Adriano Neves, Avanade’s UAE regional lead. To fuel the company’s ambitious plans, Avanade is recruiting digital, IT and consulting specialists who are well-versed on Microsoft platform technologies.
Nadya Abdulla Kamali, Accenture’s country managing director for the UAE, said, “With our combined service capabilities, global scale and joint solution development on the Microsoft platform, we look forward to helping our clients drive an end-to-end digital transformation of their businesses.”
Launched by Accenture and Microsoft last year, Avanade has a 49,000 strong workforce to provide tech and consulting expertise for clients from across industries, including financial services, oil and gas, and citizen services. Avanade’s presence in the UAE represents the 26th country location in its network.