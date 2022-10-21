Dubai: The Abu Dhabi based Safeen Group’s offshore division has bought a support vessel to enhance the Group’s subsea service capabilities.
Built in 2014, it will operate under the name ‘Safeen Surveyor’ and undergo an extensive conversion prior to commencing operations, including installation of an integrated dive system to support pipeline repair and maintenance.
The vessel has had a successful track record in projects in the Middle East, where it has provided subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) works.
“The acquisition is part of our wider expansion strategy to build capacity and enhance the portfolio of services we can offer customers around the world,” said Capt. Ammar Al Shaiba, acting CEO - Maritime Cluster and Safeen Group, AD Ports Group. “We see significant potential for growth in the subsea support sector, particularly in inspection, repair and maintenance.
“The maritime services sector is extremely dynamic in the MENA region, and we believe we have a compelling proposition supported by the most advanced infrastructure and fleet.”
The company continues to expand its fleet to deliver a comprehensive range of services across shipping, transshipment, offshore, subsea and marine services.