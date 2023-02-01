Dubai: Long-time health industry professional, David Hadley has joined NMC Healthcare as its new CEO. He joins one of the UAE’s biggest privately-owned healthcare companies from Mediclinic International, where he worked for 30 years, including the last 13 years as CEO of its Middle East operations.
“The Board of NMC looks forward to working with him in the execution of our strategy to deliver exceptional patient care to the communities that we serve, enhancing operational efficiencies and capabilities, and creating sustainable value for our stakeholders,” said Kevin Taylor, Chairman of NMC.
The new CEO appointment marks the beginning of a ‘new phase of growth and transformation, with a renewed emphasis on clinical excellence, quality care and governance’, NMC said in a statement. “It is in line with the organisation's strategy to build on its strong operational and financial foundations.”
According to David Hadley, "NMC carries an enriched legacy of working closely with all key stakeholders, especially with the broader communities and regulatory bodies. I look forward to spearheading its charter of growth and continue scripting a glorious future for this great organisation."
The new CEO steps in as NMC works on a strategy of strengthening itself operationally and with an eye on becoming a prize catch for a future owner in 2-3 years. Simultaneously, the company, which is under an ownership structure headed by creditors led by ADCB, is also pursuing the funds that were diverted off its books in the years prior to 2020.