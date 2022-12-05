Dubai: The Abu Dhabi-headquartered NMC Healthcare has confirmed a full-time CEO in David Hadley, who was earlier heading Mediclinic’s operations. He will take over from Mark Adams, a banker with ADCB, who was appointed as an interim CEO earlier this year.

Hadley’s appointment comes as NMC - one of the biggest operators of hospitals and clinics in the UAE - works on its turnaround story and become ever more of an attraction for potential investors to buy it within three years.

David Hadley. Image Credit: Supplied

Hadley is expected to join NMC by early April.

The appointment comes as ADCB exerts influence from being the most exposed financially to the diversion of funds that took place at NMC until late 2019. It was earlier this year that NMC emerged from being under administration for more than two years, with the stated intent of finding a new buyer before 2025.

According to sources in the healthcare industry, the choice of Hadley makes perfect sense for NMC in its next phase. “He’s an out-and-out healthcare professional, while Mark Adams was always the banker,” said one source. “Working together, they can come up with fast-track progress for NMC to find its next owner.

NMC interim CEO Mark Adams. Image Credit: Supplied

“Hadley can make it operationally strong until then.”

Another source said: “ADCB’s done the right thing by bringing in a healthcare industry professional as NMC CEO. There has to be a separation of roles between the management of NMC and that of its main lender, ADCB.

“It’s the best decision for NMC’s short-term future and its staff, its patients.”

Distancing from the BR Shetty era

The latest outcome puts more distance between NMC and its founder, B.R. Shetty, who had launched the enterprise in the mid-1970s. It was in early 2020 that NMC - at the time the UAE’s biggest private healthcare operator and listed on FTSE - got embroiled in the financial scandal that resulted in the then management exiting the country.

It was ADCB who filed a motion in 2020 with the UK courts for NMC to be placed under administration. In April that year, the court ruled in favour, and Alvarez & Marsal, a specialist consultancy, was brought in to oversee what could be done to save NMC.

Fortunately, for the company and its lenders and creditors, the healthcare operations remained operationally sound, and the company made a solid recovery during 2020-21, even with the many distractions caused by Covid.

Finally, the majority of lenders-creditors ruled in favour of the company being readied for a sale in 2-3 years’ time. The CEO during those two years, Michael Davis, later on stepped down.