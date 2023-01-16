Dubai: The Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala has bought a stake in US-based Dental Care Alliance (DCA), an umbrella organization grouping nearly 390 allied practices. Mubadala made the investments alongside Harvest Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in mid-market companies.
“Dental Care Alliance has a highly diversified range of services, a strong management team with a proven track record, and a scalable platform with a significant growth trajectory,” said Alvin Teh, Head of Consumer at Mubadala.
DCA is rated as one of the largest multi-brand dental support organizations in the US, focusing on a range of general and specialty treatments. Funds managed by Harvest Partners acquired DCA in partnership with management in 2015.
Following the recapitalization - that closed in December last - Mubadala and funds managed by Harvest Partners ‘jointly control DCA and will work closely with the management team’. (Mubadala has been channeling significant investments into healthcare, both in the domestic market and through exposure in overseas enterprises that straddle a wide spectrum of health services.)
“The investment will allow DCA to further empower the exceptional dental professionals that we support as they deliver meaningful patient experiences and vital dental healthcare,” said Jerry Rhodes, CEO for Dental Care Alliance. “We will accelerate and prioritize growth and innovation, individualized development for our team members, and transformational initiatives that put our allied practices first.”
Founded in 1991, DCA has around 5,400 employees, including over 885 dentists in 22 states, and has over 3.5 million patient visits per year.