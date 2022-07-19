Dubai Marina
UAE boat booking app connects members to eight marinas and more than 120 boats. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: The UAE mobility solutions firm EasyLease has bought a 55 per cent stake in The Captain’s Club, the boating operator, which values it at Dh70 million.

Founded in 2014, The Captain’s Club is a platform that connects members to the UAE’s largest booking app for boats. Located in three cities and across eight marinas, there are over 120 boats available for members for on-the-water experiences. Members can book boats online through The Captain’s Club's own software system.

The Captain’s Club
“The acquisition of The Captain’s Club sees us expand from B2B services into the lifestyle and leisure industry, and we intend to support and accelerate its growth plans to cover all emirates and expand regionally,” said the Chairman of EasyLease.

“EasyLease is transforming into a mobility group that disrupts the regional industry by targeting scalable physical and technological platforms with significant growth potential,” said Matar Suhail Ali Al Yahbouni Aldhaheri, Chairman of EasyLease.