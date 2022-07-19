Dubai: The UAE mobility solutions firm EasyLease has bought a 55 per cent stake in The Captain’s Club, the boating operator, which values it at Dh70 million.
Founded in 2014, The Captain’s Club is a platform that connects members to the UAE’s largest booking app for boats. Located in three cities and across eight marinas, there are over 120 boats available for members for on-the-water experiences. Members can book boats online through The Captain’s Club's own software system.
“EasyLease is transforming into a mobility group that disrupts the regional industry by targeting scalable physical and technological platforms with significant growth potential,” said Matar Suhail Ali Al Yahbouni Aldhaheri, Chairman of EasyLease.