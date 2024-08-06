Abu Dhabi: Global diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate International Holding Company (ADX) announced Tuesday it has formed Rorix Holdings – a finance and trade facilitation company focused on financial services, trade finance, advisory, commodities and trade insurance sectors.

“The strategic move will lead to more inclusive economic development by serving as an entry point through the UAE for local, regional and global businesses to access new markets,” IHC said in a statement.

IHC said in a statement that Rorix Holdings aims to accelerate trade volumes, attract foreign investment, and foster economic partnerships that will promote sustainable growth across multiple sectors. “This transformative project will shape the future of international trade and reinforce the UAE’s role as a key player in the global economy,” the statement said.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said, “As the UAE expands its market access through its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) strategy, Rorix Holdings will leverage the latest technologies and trade solutions to empower businesses of all sizes to thrive in the international marketplace.”

Shueb emphasized, “Rorix Holdings is not just a company, but a crucial enabler for realizing the UAE’s vision of facilitating seamless trade across borders. It will play a pivotal role in empowering traders, service companies, entrepreneurs, and SMEs to explore and thrive in new markets.”