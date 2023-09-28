IHC Capital Holding subsidiaries have disposed of their investment in Adani Group companies.
As part of an “overall portfolio rebalancing strategy”, Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd and Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd, have “entered into a definitive agreement with a buyer to dispose of its FDI investment in Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd”, respectively, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
In January this year, International Holding Company invested Dh1.4 billion ($400 million) into the Adani Enterprises follow-on public offering (FPO) through its subsidiary Green Transmission Investment Holding.