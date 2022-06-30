Dubai: Abu Dhabi startup hub Hub71 has launched the ‘first’ AI-theme Centre of Excellence, in association with e& (formerly Etisalat Group). The move comes as AI starts going more mainstream in its uses.
The new entity will provide a platform for AI solutions to be built and scaled from Abu Dhabi. The partnership was signed at Hub71’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi by Badr Al-Olama, Acting CEO of Hub71, and Salvador Anglada, CEO of e& enterprise.
“AI could unlock $5.5 trillion to $12.6 trillion in value globally by 2030 and offer immense potential in sectors that are of strategic importance to Abu Dhabi’s socio-economic growth,” said Al-Olama. “The region’s first AI Center of Excellence at Hub71 will provide a robust ecosystem for innovative technology ideas to grow and scale, and will allow startups to benefit from Hub71’s community, programs and knowledge sharing platforms.”
Recently, e& enterprise entered a strategic three-year alliance with DataRobot, an AI platform provider to launch the first AI as a Service (AlaaS) offering in the region. This will lead the way in the successful adoption of AI in organizations.
“It is our responsibility to support communities and cities in adapting to a brighter, digital tomorrow,” said Anglada. “We do that through innovative programs such as FutureNow, which has already yielded several fruitful collaborations, sustainable partnerships, and commercial adoption of innovative solutions.”
“We look forward to driving the digital transformation conversation by leveraging the expertise of disruptive scale-ups and AI companies while establishing long-term partnerships with major accelerators and technology providers regionally and globally,” the e& enterprise official added.