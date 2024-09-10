Abu Dhabi/ Mumbai: Abu Dhabi-based tech group G42 announced on Tuesday the launch of a large language model (LLM) in Hindi at the UAE-India Business Forum.

G42 launched ‘Nanda’ – a 13-billion parameter model trained on approximately 2.13 trillion tokens of language datasets, including Hindi – was launched in the presence of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, during his state visit to India.

The LLM, Nanda, inspired by one of India’s highest peaks, is a result of a collaboration between Inception – a G42 company, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and Cerebras Systems. The model was trained on Condor Galaxy, one of the world’s most powerful AI supercomputers for training and inferencing built by G42 and Cerebras. Inception builds AI-native products that leverage AI research, models, and systems for business problems.

“Nanda’s release will mark a significant milestone in the realm of AI for India, offering over half a billion Hindi language speakers the opportunity to harness the potential of generative AI,” said Manu Jain, CEO – of G42 India.

Accelerating Hindi AI ecosystem

Building on the success of G42’s Arabic-language LLM, Jais, G42 said it hopes Nanda will empower India’s scientific, academic, and developer communities by accelerating the growth of the Hindi-language AI ecosystem and ensuring broad access to AI across the region.

Jais was launched in August 2023. It transformed Arabic Natural Language Processing (NLP), unlocking access to native language generative AI capabilities for over 400 million Arabic speakers globally. With models ranging from 590 million to 70 billion parameters, Jais set a new standard for linguistic AI, which G42 now seeks to replicate in other regions whose languages are still underrepresented.

“G42 has a strong track record in developing language and domain-specific LLMs. With Nanda, we are heralding a new era of AI inclusivity, ensuring that the rich heritage and depth of the Hindi language are represented in the digital and AI landscape. NANDA exemplifies G42’s unwavering commitment to excellence and fostering equitable AI,” said Dr Andrew Jackson, Acting CEO of Inception.

In December last year, Indian startup Sarvam AI released OpenHathi-Hi-v0.1, which is said to be first Hindi large language model (LLM) in the OpenHathi series.