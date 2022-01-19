The Abu Dhabi based Agthia Group, founded in 2004, now has a market cap of Dh3.9 billion helped by its portfolio of F&B enterprises and brands. Across the GCC, Turkey, and the broader Middle East, the company provides high-quality and essential food and beverages across categories.
The net revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was Dh795 million, rising 62 per cent year-on-year from Q3 2020. This boost propelled net sales to Dh2.1 billion in the first nine months, representing a 34 per cent year-over-year gain, while net profit was Dh103 million (net of Dh31 million in M&A and company integration expenditures compared to Dh10 million same period the previous year). The company's expansion has been aided by a standardized modular approach to integrating new units into the business, which has been driven by seamless transitions, productivity, and value creation.
These are in line with Agthia's 2025 Strategy to become the region's F&B leader. As a result, the company is well-positioned for continued robust activity, providing more opportunities to demonstrate endurance and industry leadership. Total assets increased 76 per cent from year-end 2020 to Dh5.5 billion as of September 30 last, owing to a series of acquisitions.
Dividends and more
The company now pays 8.25 fils as dividend per share, marking Agthia's first interim dividend in 2021. It has implemented a semi-annual dividend policy, which aligns with an aim to maximize shareholder value. Additionally, in May last, the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Emerging Markets Small Cap Index included Agthia Group. This will benefit the company, as well as increase global investors’ participation in ADX.
Agthia’s organic performance, combined with a flurry of acquisitions, could help unlock more shareholder value. Recently, the company completed the strategic acquisition of a majority stake – 75.02 per cent - in Ismailia Investments, an Egyptian producer of frozen processed chicken and beef products. Agthia Group will benefit from new income streams and revenue synergies, expanded regional channels, improved product offerings, and better financial performance.
There are chances to fuel product innovation, such as the development of health and specialty snacks in response to market trends. The Group is looking forward to executing its growth strategy and become the F&B leader in the MENA region.