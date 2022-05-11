Dubai: The Abu Dhabi wealth fund manager Mubadala’s assets under management is at Dh1.04 trillion as of end 2021 against Dh845 billion in 2020. This is the fund’s best performance in its 20-year history.
“We are managing for value as well as staying focused on our long-term mandate to find commercial opportunities despite the current challenging and complex global economic outlook, with headwinds such as inflation, supply chain disruptions and tighter monetary policy,” said Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO.
In 2021, Mubadala achieved a ‘Total Comprehensive Income’ attributable to its owner of Dh122 billion, against Dh72 billion in 2020. “Mubadala continues to invest in sectors that are changing the world and impacting global business,” said Al Mubarak. “As markets rose and the economy began to recover from the pandemic, we looked for opportunities to take some of our strongest companies public and invest with world-class partners in high-growth sectors and geographies.”
Funding assets home and abroad
Last year, investments totaling Dh125 billion was channeled within the UAE and overseas, as key economies and sectors bounced back from the worst of the COVID-19 disruptions. In the UK, Mubadala put in Dh2.5 billion on CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent fibre infrastructure platform, and expanded an existing alliance with Bpifrance with 4 billion euros into developing French enterprises with proven potential and high growth technology sectors in France.