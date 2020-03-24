First step towards creating something bigger? Abu Dhabi Securities Market is to transition into a public joint stock company. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Abu Dhabi: Abu Securities Exchange (ADX) will soon be listed as a public joint stock company, signaling a possible upcoming merger.

“I think this announcement is the start of the first step into structuring ADX in a way to become applicable for a possible merger with Dubai Financial Market,” said Tariq Qaqish, financial advisor.

“In general, if the merger is going to happen, I think it will be positive for the market and the economy. From the market side, it represents a strength of the economy, and now you will have a stronger entity with one regulation, one process and one stream of operations.

“This makes everything easier for investors and institutional money to deal in the UAE.”