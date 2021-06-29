Dubai: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has launched an on-site nursery that aims to provide quality services for the children of employees. It is the first bank in the UAE to provide such a facility.
Located within ADIB’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the on-site day-care facility will welcome children from 45 days to four years of age. The nursery will be operated by Kids Fantasy Nursey and will be open between 08am until 5pm from Sunday to Thursday.
Following precautionary and preventive measures set by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), the nursery will have a maximum capacity of 50 children and follow strict protocols to protect the health and safety of the children. “Our priority is to provide our employees an environment that promotes great work-life balance where they can stay motivated, productive, and passionate in what they do,” said Bushra al Shehi, Head of Human Resources – UAE at ADIB. “By establishing an on-site nursery, we aim to alleviate their stresses of caring for their children during the workday.”
ADIB aims to boost employee morale, improve productivity and performance, enhance retention, and attract top talent. In the past year, the bank also rolled out robust learning and development initiatives through the ADIB Banking Academy.