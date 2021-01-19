Dubai: The healthcare sector looks like continuing its strong run into this year - the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) definitely reckons this to be the case by launching a new healthcare-focused equities basket note. The structured note provides 95 per cent capital protection, while offering no cap on the potential return.
It matures in 12 months.
Saif Alkeem, Head of Wealth Management & Priority Banking at ADIB, said: “Healthcare is one of the sectors that has seen strong investor interest during this pandemic induced era. The launch of this new Sharia-compliant healthcare equity basket note provides exposure to leading international healthcare companies primed to capitalise on such trends in a post-COVID-19 world."
Blue-chip picks
The ADIB note is designed to capture the projected growth of companies involved in the research & development, manufacturing, and selling of treatments, medicines, and vaccines. Stocks include Merck & Co, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi and Novartis.
The note is open for subscription until February 4 with a minimum investment commitment of $50,000. Customers will have the option to redeem their investment after a three-month lock-in period.