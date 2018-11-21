The Dubai Financial Market general index closed 0.24 per cent higher at 2,756.69. Arabtec shares closed 1.79 per cent higher at Dh2.27. “Traders may look to hold Arabtec with stop loss placed under the support at Dh2.14 level. The stock may gain strength towards the higher resistance at Dh2.35 in the near term,” Shiv Prakash, senior analyst with First Abu Dhabi Bank Securities, said in a note.