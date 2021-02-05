Dubai: A Dh735 million specialty hospital funded by Abu Dhabi has opened in Bahrain. The cardiac centre will cater to more than 2.5 million individuals from within and outside the country.
The Dh735 million represents was provided by Abu Dhabi Fund for Development from a Dh9.1 billion ($2.5 billion) grant given by the UAE to Bahrain in 2013 as part of the GCC Development Programme.
The 148-bed centre has a 53,000 square-metre built-up area. “The hospital is a significant addition to specialist medical care available in the Gulf region,” said Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD.
The centre contains integrated facilities and services such as outpatient clinics, radiology and imaging sections, pharmacy, physiotherapy, sterilisation and emergency departments.