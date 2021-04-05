Dubai: Abu Dhabi entities continue their investment in agri ventures… and into aquaculture as well. Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners has channelled investments into 8F Asset Management’s land-based aquaculture fund, which achieved its final close of $358.8 million.
8F Asset Management manages funds that develop sustainable and vertically integrated salmon aquaculture farming facilities. Pure Salmon, which is owned by the 8F fund, is pioneering the use of land-based ‘Recirculating Aquaculture System’ technology, to produce and process Atlantic salmon at four facilities in Poland, Japan, France and the US.
RAS technology enables the farming of high-quality fish, free of antibiotics, pesticides, hormones and micro-plastics, which addresses the shortage in fish supply in an environmentally sustainable manner. “We are excited to have Pure Salmon establish its global hub in ADGM and look forward to seeing their business grow and continue to contribute a significant and positive social and environmental impact,” said James Munce, COO of Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners.
Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners is a joint venture between Mubadala Investment Company and Falcon Edge Capital.