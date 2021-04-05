Salmon
Fancy a bite? The new funds from Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners will be deployed on land-based salmon aquaculture farms. (Image used for illustrative purposes.) Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
Also in this package

Dubai: Abu Dhabi entities continue their investment in agri ventures… and into aquaculture as well. Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners has channelled investments into 8F Asset Management’s land-based aquaculture fund, which achieved its final close of $358.8 million.

8F Asset Management manages funds that develop sustainable and vertically integrated salmon aquaculture farming facilities. Pure Salmon, which is owned by the 8F fund, is pioneering the use of land-based ‘Recirculating Aquaculture System’ technology, to produce and process Atlantic salmon at four facilities in Poland, Japan, France and the US.

Quite the mandate
Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners was launched in April 2019 as a $1 billion fund to partner top-tier investment firms and industry-leading businesses.

RAS technology enables the farming of high-quality fish, free of antibiotics, pesticides, hormones and micro-plastics, which addresses the shortage in fish supply in an environmentally sustainable manner. “We are excited to have Pure Salmon establish its global hub in ADGM and look forward to seeing their business grow and continue to contribute a significant and positive social and environmental impact,” said James Munce, COO of Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners.

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners is a joint venture between Mubadala Investment Company and Falcon Edge Capital.