Dubai: Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners - an investment firm with Mubadala as a shareholder - has picked a stake in Olive Rock Partners, a private equity firm based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).
Olive Rock Partners is focused on 'control growth private equity' in the Gulf markets. The focus is to capitalize on opportunities arising from the region’s “developed market economics and emerging nation’s demographics.”
Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, established in April 2019, is a joint venture between Mubadala Investment Company and Falcon Edge Capital. It seeks to partner with top-tier investment firms and industry leading businesses that benefit from developing a meaningful presence in ADGM.
James Munce, COO of Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, said: “Olive Rock Partners is an experienced regionally focused investment manager, adding its depth of expertise to the ADGM ecosystem."