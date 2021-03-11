The opening marks the company’s 79th branch in UAE and is the 230th Global Branch of LuLu Financial Group worldwide.
Speaking on the sidelines of the grand opening ceremony, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Group, congratulated the team for taking forward the vision of LuLu Exchange to deliver reliable, seamless and accessible financial services to the country’s underserved regions.
“We are happy to bring our services to Khalifa City, which is home to a huge population of expats and is considered one of the best places to live in Abu Dhabi. With the new branch being located at a convenient and accessible location in this neighborhood, we hope to create a space for our offerings backed by the latest digital technologies, to give our customers a modern, world-class payments experience,” Mr. Ahamed added.
LuLu International Exchange, which was founded in 2009, was recently declared as one of the top exchange houses in the UAE by Forbes Middle East.
The company presently provides offerings such as remittances, foreign currency exchange, WPS, banknotes and value-added services. The company also recently rolled out LuLu Premier, a personalized service for HNI and corporate customers.