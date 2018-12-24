Research your logistics supplier well. The market is not regulated and there are many ‘logistics’ service suppliers in the UAE. From my perspective you need a well-rounded and experienced team to advise on best service for cost and quality expected. ‘Buy cheap, buy twice’ is relevant in the industry. A basic no-frills service won’t cost much on the surface but if you cut corners you will experience unwelcome unknown costs from demurrage, surcharges and other fees.